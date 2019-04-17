My stories are about characters and what happens in their lives: Makarand Mane

Having taken the regional industry by storm with his debut film, Ringan (2015), director Makarand Mane has won several awards including the Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 63rd National Film Awards in 2015. The Lalit Kala Kendra alumnus is now looking forward to his next, Kaagar, which is a mixed bag of romance, rural politics and social issues.

His debut film too dealt with social issues, and was set in a rural background. So, is this a pattern that he follows? “Absolutely not. My stories are about characters and what happens in their lives. Kaagar is about a young village girl who has to shed her inhibitions, break boundaries and move forward in life due to circumstances,” says Makarand.

The director adds that no matter how much we talk about women empowerment and how they are changing the world, women in villages are still not free in the true sense. “Women in cities are still in a better and safer place. However, women in remote villages are still bound by age-old traditions and rules. I wanted to tell this story. I want people to know that things and situations such as these still exist,” says the director.

With several national and international awards to his credit, he mentions that he does deal with some anxiety but never lets the pressure get to him. “Well, I do get anxious and nervous because I am a theatre artiste. However, I am never burdened by the pressure. Ringan was a learning experience. With Kaagar, I have written the story on my own and most importantly kept a uniform and single vision. What I thought in my mind has been put on paper and further on screen. There has been no dilution,” he concludes.

