My struggle is finally seeing some light: Deepti Dhotre

Pictures: Milind Saurkar/HTPHOTO

Hailing from Solapur, Maharashtra, actor Deepti Dhotre first moved to Mumbai in 2013. An MBA graduate and animation editor, she was fascinated by the world of cinema since her teenage years. She says she never imagined that she would end up being an actor, but she wanted to be a part of the industry someday. Currently shooting for Amol Shetge’s Vijeta, the Mulshi Pattern (2018) actor admits that she has struggled to get here.

“I watched a lot of films growing up. Back home, I worked as a news reader for a local channel. So, I got the hang of how to face the camera and be poised. This helped me understand a few camera techniques too,” she says.

Deepti moved to Pune in 2011, after which she joined an advertising agency. Things started to get “monotonous” and that’s when she decided to move to Mumbai. Her first job in the Maximum City was that of a TV channel anchor on a Marathi show. But, she adds, “After six months, I realised that this was not what I wanted to do all my life. So, I quit my job and started auditioning for work.”

After several auditions and look tests, she bagged three films over three years. However, none of them saw a release. “It was disappointing and frustrating. But, I had no option. I had to believe in myself and continue my work. I had no back-up plan. I fought with my family to pursue this profession, so, I could not go back home either. It did get difficult at times but I never gave up,” she says.

Fortunately, Sarvanaam (2017) directed by Girish Mohite went on to win many awards at several national and international film festivals. It hasn’t seen a commercial release yet but it did open doors for her.

After this, Pravin Tarde’s Mulshi Pattern released which went on to become a blockbuster hit. She played Mangal (Om Bhutkar’s sister) in the film. “The grandeur of the film and the way the audience accepted it was wonderful. I played a character completely opposite to my real self,” she says.

This year, is extra special for her as her film, Bhonga, won a National Award. She says, “My struggle is finally seeing some light. It is a huge win for me to see such success-ful films within a year.”

Lastly, on her role in Vijeta, she says, “I play a character with grey shades. I am a trained gymnast and a fitness freak, so, preparing for this role was interesting and exciting.”

