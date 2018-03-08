Naga Chaitanya, wife Samantha Akkineni set to reunite for fourth time

After working together and winning hearts in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya, real life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are reuniting once again for a yet-untitled Telugu project in Shiva Nirvana’s direction. This is their first collaboration after entering wedlock last year. To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, the project is expected to go on the floors in the second half of this year.

Chaitanya, currently busy wrapping up upcoming actioner Savyasachi, on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news about joining hands with his better half. “Happy to announce my next, directed by Shiva and produced by Shine Screens. Will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any) with my better half Samantha. Feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love.” The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised in a few weeks.

Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love pic.twitter.com/EePspkMlPQ — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 8, 2018

Shiva Nirvana made his directorial debut last year with the moving Ninnu Kori, which brought fresh perspective to romance by commercial cinema standards. He says this time his portrayal of romance will be intense, but far more universal in connecting with the masses.

