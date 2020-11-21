e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Nani, Nazriya Fahadh film titled Ante Sundharaniki, see title poster

Nani, Nazriya Fahadh film titled Ante Sundharaniki, see title poster

Ante Sundharaniki will star Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in lead roles, the latter making her Telugu debut with the film. See its title poster.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:07 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ante Sundharaniki stars Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in lead roles.
Ante Sundharaniki stars Nani and Nazriya Fahadh in lead roles.
         

Nani and Nazriya Fahadh starrer upcoming Telugu film has been titled Ante Sundharaniki, its makers revealed on Saturday via a poster and a teaser. The film, which will be directed by Vivek Athreya, will mark Nazriya’s Telugu debut.

Nani took to Twitter to reveal the title. He wrote: “Love like never before Laugh like never before #Nani28 is #AnteSundharaniki 2021 will end on a high. Play starts soon #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @MythriOfficial (sic).”

 

Nazriya recently posted that she’s thrilled to be making her Telugu debut with this project.

Nazriya took to instagram and wrote: “So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in. Happy Diwali (sic).”

 

Meanwhile, Nani, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s serial killer thriller V, recently resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad.

To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. It is being directed by Shiva Nirvana.

This will be Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film tracked the journey of a failed cricketer and his life post a nasty breakup.

Nani has two more projects in his kitty. One of his upcoming projects is titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies.

