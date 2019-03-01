Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh to star in Rajinikanth’s next film?

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of 2.0 and Petta, is all set to team up with AR Murugadoss for a film. Even though the makers are yet to officially announce the complete cast and crew list, rumours have emerged that both Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh have been signed for the project.

It is worth mentioning that Keerthy was last seen in Murugadoss’s Sarkar, which featured Vijay in the lead. Nayanthara had worked with Murugadoss in Suriya’s Ghajini.

Nayanthara had previously worked in Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi and Kuselan. She also has projects like Airaa, Kolayuthir Kaalam and Mr Local in her kitty.

Keerthy, on the other hand, hasn’t worked with him yet; this film would be her maiden outing.

Murugadoss-Rajinikanth film was originally supposed to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who backed out after the recent Sarkar controversy.

Rajinikanth in a still from his hit film, Petta.

The latest update is that Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, have taken over the reins of the project.

However, the project won’t be officially announced till March 2019. “Nothing has been confirmed as of now. It’s true that Rajinikanth sir has listened to Murugadoss’s story and he liked it, but he hasn’t officially signed the project yet. The official announcement can be expected to be made in March,” a source close to Rajinikanth said.

This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0. In several of his recent interviews, Murugadoss hinted that his next film could be a fantasy adventure and one can assume that it might be the one with Rajinikanth.

Recently, popular lensman Santosh Sivan took to twitter to announce that he has signed the project. He reunites with Rajinikanth after two decades since they last worked together in Thalapathy.

Earlier this week, Anirudh Ravichander confirmed that he is on board the project as composer.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:34 IST