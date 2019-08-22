On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, a look at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor’s non glamorous roles

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:25 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi turned 64 on Wednesday. Widely celebrated by his fans for his larger-than-life image and masses-friendly characters, Chiranjeevi proved his versatility with a variety of roles before he became a star. We take a look at some of his best roles sans any star trappings and what made them special.

Mana Voori Pandavulu

Chiranjeevi in a still from Mana Voori Pandavulu.

Mana Voori Pandavulu, directed by veteran filmmaker Bapu, happens to be Chiranjeevi’s second film. He played one of the five leads alongside renowned stars such as Krishnam Raju and Murali Mohan, and excelled in a very raw portrayal of a young man in a story inspired by Mahabharata. Despite its revolutionary theme, the film was made in such a way that it didn’t echo its leftist intentions.

47 Rojulu

Jaya Prada and Chiranjeevi in a still from 47 Rojulu.

This K Balachander’s 1981 Telugu drama, based on a novel by celebrated writer Shivashankari, marked the Tamil debut of Chiranjeevi as the film was simultaneously shot in the language as 47 Natkal. While the film may not have set the cash register on fire, it was lauded for its auteur’s courage to explore a sensitive topic such as bigamy in mainstream cinema and Chiranjeevi’s fitting portrayal of the torture-inducing, conniving husband.

Also read: Karan Johar on Kalank failure: ‘I gave everybody unnecessary wings to fly, will make it up to whoever has lost money’

Subhaleka

This 1982 Telugu family drama marked Chiranjeevi’s first-time collaboration with veteran filmmaker K Viswanath. Inspired by playwright Gurazada Apparao’s Kanyasulkam, Subhaleka was a brave take on the social malady of the dowry system. Chiranjeevi’s sincere portrayal of a waiter with tongue-in-cheek humour earned him his first Filmfare award for best actor.

Swayamkrushi

In his second collaboration with K Viswanath in 1987 Telugu drama Swayamkrushi, Chiranjeevi, in his Nandi Award-winning performance, played a cobbler and his inspiring rags-to-riches tale shined the spotlight on dignity of labour and child abuse. It was the first Telugu film to be screened at Moscow International Film Festival.

Rudraveena

Rudraveena was remade in Tamil as Unnal Mudiyum Thambi.

The film is a story about a young man who strives for a better society and in the process locks horns with his father over contrasting ideologies. This three National Award-winning 1988 film by K Balachander also touched upon caste divide while focusing on the responsibility every individual has towards the society. It was lauded as an important film on national integration and was later remade in Tamil as Unnal Mudiyum Thambi with Kamal Haasan.

Apadbandhavudu

The film marked Chiranjeevi’s third collaboration with K Viswanath. His role as a cowherd in this 1992 Telugu drama earned him his second Filmfare award. Exploring the communal division of caste and economic class, the film explored the relationship between a master and his servant. The film also marked writer and director Jandhyala’s only screen appearance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 10:22 IST