Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi rebels against the British with Amitabh Bachchan as his guide

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:31 IST

The highly anticipated teaser of megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on Tuesday amid much fanfare. Going by the first impression of the visuals, this looks like a rousing story of a rebel who has been forgotten.

The teaser opens with the mention of popular revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh, Rani Laxmibai and Mangal Pandey. It goes on to introduce Chiranjeevi as Narasimha Reddy, India’s first forgotten rebel who fought against the British rule.

The teaser project Chiranjeevi as a ferocious rebel. We see him fighting his way through the British army, sending chills down their spines.

Watch the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here:

Packed with grand visuals with a Chiranjeevi, like never ever seen before, the teaser also gives a glimpse of other important characters including Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Actor Pawan Kalyan has given voice-over to the Telugu version of the teaser. In a recent promo video, he said he’s proud to be associated with such a prestigious project in some way.

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On signing the project, he had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

A fierce-looking Chiranjeevi in a still from the teaser.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Produced by Ram Charan on a huge budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

The film, which will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in Hindi, will release worldwide on October 2.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 15:27 IST