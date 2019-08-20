Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: A look at who plays who in the Chiranjeevi starrer, see character posters here

regional-movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, is one of the biggest multi-starrers to come out of Indian cinema. From Amitabh Bachchan to Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep, the film features these stars in some really interesting characters.

Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi as Narasimha Reddy.

The Khaidi No 150 actor will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Not long ago, the 63-year-old star had said it has been his long-time desire to play a historic character. Narasimha Reddy was the fearless inspiration behind one of India’s many rebellions against the British.

Amitabh Bachchan as Gosaayi Venkanna

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s mentor in the film. Amitabh’s character will be the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy’s freedom struggle.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kichcha Sudeep in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy posters.

Kichcha Sudeep as Avuku Raju

Kannada superstar plays a character called Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemesis of Narasimha Reddy, joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Lakshmi

After her memorable role in the Baahubali franchise, Tamannaah will be seen in yet another interesting character in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She plays the character whose heart belongs to the nation and she will do whatever it takes to strengthen Narasimha Reddy’s ultimate ambition.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Nayanthara as Siddhama

Actor Nayanthara plays Chiranjeevi’s wife in the film. She embodies selflessness and pure love in Narasimha Reddy’s world.

Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Pandi

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi plays Chiranjeevi’s confidante in the movie. He plays the ferocious fighter and soul of Sye Raa’s army.

Vijay Sethupathi (right) and Jagapathi Babu in posters from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy

Actor Jagapathi plays a character of Veera Reddy, who belongs to the royal family. His royal blood will forever remain faithful to the nation and its hero, Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has been produced by Ram Charan on a lavish budget and has music by Amit Trivedi, also stars Ravi Kishan, Anushka Shetty and Niharika Konidela in key roles.

