Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: A look at who plays who in the Chiranjeevi starrer, see character posters here
Chiranjeevi’s ambitious historical drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will hit the screens this year. Before that, a look at all the prominent characters in the film.regional-movies Updated: Aug 20, 2019 13:50 IST
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, is one of the biggest multi-starrers to come out of Indian cinema. From Amitabh Bachchan to Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep, the film features these stars in some really interesting characters.
Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy
The Khaidi No 150 actor will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Not long ago, the 63-year-old star had said it has been his long-time desire to play a historic character. Narasimha Reddy was the fearless inspiration behind one of India’s many rebellions against the British.
Amitabh Bachchan as Gosaayi Venkanna
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s mentor in the film. Amitabh’s character will be the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy’s freedom struggle.
Kichcha Sudeep as Avuku Raju
Kannada superstar plays a character called Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemesis of Narasimha Reddy, joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule.
Tamannaah Bhatia as Lakshmi
After her memorable role in the Baahubali franchise, Tamannaah will be seen in yet another interesting character in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She plays the character whose heart belongs to the nation and she will do whatever it takes to strengthen Narasimha Reddy’s ultimate ambition.
Nayanthara as Siddhama
Actor Nayanthara plays Chiranjeevi’s wife in the film. She embodies selflessness and pure love in Narasimha Reddy’s world.
Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Pandi
Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi plays Chiranjeevi’s confidante in the movie. He plays the ferocious fighter and soul of Sye Raa’s army.
Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy
Actor Jagapathi plays a character of Veera Reddy, who belongs to the royal family. His royal blood will forever remain faithful to the nation and its hero, Narasimha Reddy.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has been produced by Ram Charan on a lavish budget and has music by Amit Trivedi, also stars Ravi Kishan, Anushka Shetty and Niharika Konidela in key roles.
