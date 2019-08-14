Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy making video has epic written in every frame. Watch

regional-movies

Aug 14, 2019

The making video of megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on Wednesday. The video teases audiences with the scale of the project, quickly drawing us into a different world altogether.

The video also introduces us to the technical crew and we get visuals from each department and in what way they’re contributing to the project.

As the video gets to the action department, we hear stunt director Lee Whittaker say that the film will feature never seen before high-octane action that will stun audience.

From mega explosions to breathtaking chase sequences, the video assures that action in the film will be worth every buck spent on it.

Watch the making of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy video here:

The video also introduces different characters to the audiences. From Amitabh Bachchan to Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah; we get to see fleeting shots of their characters in the film.

The video ends with a few shots of Chiranjeevi, and he looks majestic. It’s also confirmed by the end of the video that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on August 20.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been produced by Ram Charan on a lavish budget.

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

