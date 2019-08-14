Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: New video introduces Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar picks up Hindi rights

regional-movies

Aug 14, 2019

Actor Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance, has been in the making for almost two years and is now prepping for release. Following a new trend, the film will release in Hindi too and will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Anil Thadani’s AA Films. In the run-up to it, a new video was unveiled, where Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy makers showcased all the principle characters.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan wrote: “Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.” He also shared a video which shows the character portraits of Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep and Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara among others.

Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.@ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9JOzzfp3xS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi playing the titular role.

While Amitabh is believed to be playing Chiranjeevi’s mentor, Sudeep will be seen as a character called Avuku Raju, perhaps a warlord. Vijay Sethupathi will play a character called Raaja Paandi. Tamannaah will play a character called Lakshmi while Nayanthara will be seen playing Queen Siddhamma.

For Excel Entertainment this will be the second time they will be distributing a south Indian film. They had successfully distributed Kannada film KGF, starring actor Yash in the lead.

Chiranjeevi has been keen on playing a historical character for a long time. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi has said, “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today.”

