Panchak: Madhuri Dixit announces new Marathi production on superstitions. See pics
Madhuri Dixit has announced her next production, a Marathi film called Panchak. She also shared pictures from the muhurat shot.regional-movies Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:42 IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit announced her second film as a producer on Thursday and shared pictures from the launch on Twitter. Madhuri’s first production was a Netflix original, 15 August, under their banner, R&M Moving Pictures.
निर्माती म्हणून अजून एक रोमांचक चित्रपट "पंचक" तुमच्यासाठी घेऊन येत आहोत, पांचकच्या संपूर्ण टीमला माझ्या कडून खूप खूप शुभेच्छा|@DoctorNene #JayantJathar @adinathkothare @tejupradhan0206 @AnandIngale3 #NanditaPatkar @BharatiAchrekar #VidyadharJoshi #SatishAlekar pic.twitter.com/IPWvZCBzgF— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 10, 2019
