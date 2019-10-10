e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Panchak: Madhuri Dixit announces new Marathi production on superstitions. See pics

Madhuri Dixit has announced her next production, a Marathi film called Panchak. She also shared pictures from the muhurat shot.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene pose at the launch of Panchak.
Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Nene pose at the launch of Panchak.
         

Actor Madhuri Dixit announced her second film as a producer on Thursday and shared pictures from the launch on Twitter. Madhuri’s first production was a Netflix original, 15 August, under their banner, R&M Moving Pictures.

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:42 IST

top news
Govt sets up panel for ideas to raise GST collections that hit 19-month low
Govt sets up panel for ideas to raise GST collections that hit 19-month low
Oct 10, 2019 14:42 IST
Will speak to RBI governor on PMC bank withdrawal limit, says FM
Will speak to RBI governor on PMC bank withdrawal limit, says FM
Oct 10, 2019 14:20 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaKareena KapoorJammu and KashmirBala Trailer
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies