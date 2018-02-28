Parth Bhalerao prepares for a Malvani film and sequel to Boyz

A Sir Parashurambhau College student, Puneite Parth Bhalerao shot to fame with his film Bhootnath Returns (2014). In the film he worked with Amitabh Bachchan and was praised for his acting skills and screen presence. A BA philosophy student, Parth went on to feature in several Marathi films such as Killa (2015), Disco Sanya (2016) and Lalbaugchi Rani (2016). Balancing work and education, Parth will be next seen in Firkee by Suniket Gandhi. “Currently, I am working on a Malvani film which is based in a village. Then the sequel of Boyz (2017) will go on floors this year too. It is going to be an exciting year,” says Parth.

The 18-year-old adds that while picking a script, he looks at two important aspects — it should give out a social message or it should be a complete entertainer. He says, “People pay and come to watch films, I don’t want to burden them with more problems. So, I believe in spreading joy and happiness through my films. But as a responsible citizen, spreading awareness is also important, hence at times I pick socially relevant films too.”

At the age of 14, Parth worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan and admits to still being in touch with him. “I met him last year on his birthday. I do drop him messages and he too conveys that I should meet him whenever I visit Mumbai. He is very genuine and simple. I look forward to working with him again.”