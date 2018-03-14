Priya Varrier, her co-star Roshan Rahoof bring the house down with their new pics

Ever since Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink from her upcoming Tamil film, Oru Adaar Love, went viral earlier this year, the young actor from Thrissur and her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof have become the toast of the online crowd. The film, directed by Omar Lulu, will release only on Eid this year but there is no stopping these young actors.

The duo recently posted pictures on their respectively Instagram accounts and they are rather cute. All of them have been clicked with Snapchat filters. In some they are wearing floral tiaras while in others Priya has cat filter on and Roshan dog ears respectively. Needless to say, they look rather adorable.

Oru Adaar Love tells the story of school-time crushes and romances. Ever since the launch of the film’s song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, Priya has become instant internet craze, thanks to a wink that featured in it. The entire sequence -- where both Priya and Roshan communicate with each other via their eyes -- had the entire nation tripping. Priya’s wink at the end sealed its fate.

According to reports, Priya’s role in the film was a rather small one initially. However, after her popularity soared, the makers have decided to extend it. Her part is meatier now. The script and climax too have reportedly been altered to give her greater prominence.

There have been rumours that Priya might be set for Bollywood, featuring in Ranveer Singh starrer Simbaa.

