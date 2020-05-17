e-paper
Raj Tarun confirms signing Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl

Raj Tarun confirms signing Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl

Actor Raj Tarun has confirmed that he will be doing the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, as per a report.

regional-movies Updated: May 17, 2020 15:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raj Tarun starrer Telugu remake of Dream Girl will be produced by Suresh Productions.
Raj Tarun starrer Telugu remake of Dream Girl will be produced by Suresh Productions.
         

Actor Raj Tarun has confirmed he has signed the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl in his latest interview. Talking to Indian Express, Raj Tarun said Dream Girl Telugu remake is one among his upcoming projects.

“I will be doing a rom-com, which is different from all that I have done so far. I have also signed the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl under Suresh Productions and it’s going to be a challenging project for me,” he said.

Raj Tarun also said that he has a film with Annapurna Studios under the direction of Srinivas Gavireddy in the pipeline. “The shooting of the movie was supposed to start in March but for now, it has been postponed without a date,” he added.

Last December, Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions confirmed acquiring the remake rights of Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. “We hope to have six releases next year. We’ve also bought remake rights to two Korean films. Hopefully, those will also get made next year. It’s going to be a very busy year,” Suresh said.

The production house has also acquired the remake rights of Tamil film Asuran. The remake, which stars Venkatesh and Priyamani in the lead roles, is titled Naarappa in Telugu. Srikanth Addala has been signed to direct the remake. The project went on the floors earlier this year.

Also read: Anushka Sharma’s hilarious memes explaining ‘swarg, dharti and paatal lok’ win the internet

Asuran, based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the blood-soaked revenge story of a father, a farmer, who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in dual roles, playing his character over two generations.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran had music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

