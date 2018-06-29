Ram Charan: Working with Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer was wonderful

His Bollywood debut film Zanjeer (2013), might have failed to make an impact at the box office, but that won’t deter actor Ram Charan from working in the Hindi film industry if good offers come his way. The Telugu film actor, whose latest film Rangasthalam has been received well, shares that he is open to working in Bollywood.

“Zanjeer was an honest attempt that [unfortunately] did not work. It did hurt [me] since it was my first Hindi film and there were expectations. But that does not mean I’ve shut doors to Bollywood. In the future, if something nice comes my way, I will definitely do it,” says the son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

Though Zanjeer opened to an average response, audience loved the onscreen chemistry that Ram shared with co-star Priyanka Chopra. Praising PeeCee, the actor shares that he would love to work with her again. “Priyanka is a beautiful actor. She is a thorough professional, dedicated to her craft. It was great working with her and I’d love to have that experience again,” says Ram. The actor reveals that though after the film he was in touch with Priyanka, it has faded now.

Ram is impressed with the actor’s presence in Hollywood and the kind of work she is doing there. Asked if he has any plans of working in Hollywood, he says, “I’m not really looking at Hollywood. The work I’m getting to do here is giving me immense satisfaction. I don’t believe in planning a career path. For me, grabbing what good offers come my way. I make sure whatever project I’m working on, I should give my best. Whether the film works or not is not in my hand,” adds Ram, who will be seen in Boyapati Srinivas’s next and is also doing a film with Baahubali series director SS Rajamouli.

