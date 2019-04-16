Ravi sir is a creative visionary: Abhinay Berde

Actor Abhinay Berde was watching a movie when he received a few calls from his mother, Priya. The actor was surprised and overwhelmed when his mom told him that director Ravi Jadhav wanted to cast him in his next. The Ti Saddhya Kay Karte (2017) actor will be seen in his third film, Rampaat, directed by Jadhav.

On bagging the project, Abhinay says, “Ravi sir had seen me performing at a few award functions and Meghana tai (Jadhav, producer) thought I was appropriate for the role. I met him at his place and things worked out. Everyone dreams of working with Ravi Jadhav. It is unbelievable, but mine has come true. My character Mithoon in the film is very relatable. It is similar to my real self in many ways, especially the filmy keeda in him.”

Interestingly, Abhinay has worked with senior and popular directors in his films so far. His debut was directed by Satish Rajwade, his second film was helmed by veteran Sachin Pilgaonkar, and now his third entertainer is by Jadhav, to which he says, “I am grateful and feel a great sense of responsibility, too. Ravi sir is a creative visionary. While dubbing, I realised how each of his frames are like a painting. He is so particular and amazing in all the nuances of film-making including the background score and music.”

Rampaat has made Abhinay learn a new dialect and go all out to suit the role of Mithoon. The role is unlike his first two films and he is glad that he is being able to do variety of characters so soon in his career. “For Mithoon, I did my research and tried to understand the plight of a struggling artiste. I am generally a director’s actor, but during the shoot, Ravi sir told me, ‘I am an actor’s director. So, you show me what you got’. This helped me explore and enhance my performance, too.”

