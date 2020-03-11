Regina Cassandra matches steps with Chiranjeevi for a celebration song in Acharya

regional-movies

Actor Regina Cassandra has been roped in to perform for a celebration song in actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Acharya. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Regina said it was a no-brainer decision to come on board to match steps with Chiranjeevi.

“I love to dance, and if it’s opposite Chiranjeevi sir, I know it doesn’t get any better, so I wanted to grab it. And I am thankful for the opportunity,” Regina said, confirming that this will be her first and last in such special appearance.

“Since I was never earlier part of any special number, when I got a call from the filmmakers in January, I wanted to give it a try. I always believe in one thing — try different things,” explains Regina adding that she didn’t want to label it as an ‘item number,’ but as a ‘celebration song’.

Regina admitted that it was a challenge to match steps with Chiranjeevi, who is still one of the best dancers of Telugu industry. “I think what sets him apart from others is the effortlessness with which he grooves. It looks so natural,” she said.

Talking about her experience of working with Chiranjeevi, she said: “He doesn’t have any airs of a superstar. Throughout the song, what I observed was he never goes back into the caravan after the scene but keeps talking to other guests and directors on the sets who come to meet him.”

Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. The makers are trying to rope in Mahesh Babu for an extended cameo in the film.

The movie will be about middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

