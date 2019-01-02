Richa Chadha’s intoxicating new look from Shakeela biopic is out, see pic

Actor Richa Chadha’s upcoming film, a biopic on adult actor Shakeela, had earlier created a buzz with the first look. Now, a new look from the film was released by the makers on social media in which Richa poses inside a glass of alcohol in a 90s style swimwear. Released on the occasion of New Year, the tagline with the new poster read, “Iss Saal Ka Jaam, Shakeela ke Naam.”

The poster is styled to look like advertisements that used to come out in the 90s. Richa, who thanked people for sharing the first look, also wrote, “Thank you guys! #Shakeela #2019ShakeelaKeNaam cheers! PS- If your new year resolution is to stop drinking, this is a mocktail!”

Shakeela is a film that delves into the choices that the actor made and how they influenced her. Directed by Indrajith Lankesh, the film’s tagline is ‘Not a pornstar’.

Richa had earlier said about the film, “When I was offered this role I was very apprehensive but then I met Shakeela And I saw her gutsy attitude, and it became easy. She had forgiven everyone who had done ill to her in her life and she has moved on and is in solace living a minimal life. Even today when she works, she commands great respect and that’s the story we wish to bring forth.”

Produced by Sammy’s Magic Cinema and Yoddhas Entertainment Shakeela is slated to release in the first half of 2019.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 15:47 IST