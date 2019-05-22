Samantha Akkineni promises unlimited fun in Oh! Baby. See first look poster

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of her upcoming Telugu comedy Oh! Baby and said that the film will offer unlimited fun. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film also stars veteran actor Lakshmi in a crucial role.

“Congratulations to #sureshproductions on completing 55 years of an absolutely legendary journey. I’m very happy to be a part of their next. Here’s introducing you all to #Swathi from #OhBaby @nandureddyy enjoyment maamul ga undadu @peoplemediafactory | @gurufilms1 .. releasing soon,” Samantha tweeted, tagging director Nandini Reddy and added “unlimited fun” in Telugu.

It’s been a great year for Samantha, who has two blockbusters to her credit -- Super Deluxe and Majili. She hopes to continue the winning streak with Oh! Baby, a remake of Korean comedy Miss Granny.

The film is about a 70-year-old, played by veteran actor Lakshmi, who magically finds herself in the body of her 20-year-old self after having herself photographed at a mysterious photo studio.

It marks the second time collaboration of Samantha and Nandini after Jabardasth, which bombed at the box-office. In March. Samantha completed shooting for Oh! Baby in March and thanked her director for giving her a special film.

“Today I am so grateful to the universe, to God and to the people who have been instrumental in helping me find my direction. I have taken some time to grow both personally and professionally. There have been many ups and downs. But today I feel the satisfaction of that growth as I wrap yet another film Oh Baby. I just know in my heart that this one is going to be special,” she had tweeted.

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:51 IST