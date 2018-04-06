Samantha Akkineni’s retro look as Madhuravani in Mahanati revealed. See photo

Samantha Akkineni’s next big project after Rangasthalam is Mahanati. The film will be the biopic of layer veteran actor Savitri who ruled the south Indian film industry in the 70s. Samantha plays the role of a journalist in the film, Madhuravani, through whose eyes audience would see Savitri’s life unfold.

On Friday, the makers of the film released a picture of Samantha as Madhuravani and the theme of her look is visibly inspired by the 70s. She is seen wearing a shirt in the new photo and in one of the sneak peeks earlier, she was seen in a knee-length skirt.

This outfit is inspired by dresses worn by upper-middle and upper class educated women during those years.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha had also revealed that she plays a modern character for the time that the film is set in. The lead role in the film is played by Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Gemini Ganesan. His look in the film was also revealed recently.

Arjun Reddy’s famed onscreen couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, is also a part of the film. Rumours said that Shalini Pandey would play the role of actor Jamuna, who was Savitri’s friend and peer. However, the makers have denied the same.

The film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, is expected to hit the screens on May 9.

