Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer: Mahesh Babu film promises to be a festival entertainer

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:39 IST

The trailer of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru was unveiled at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday. The grand event was presided over by actor Chiranjeevi as special chief guest.

The two and a half minute trailer promises a quintessential festival entertainer with plenty of comedy, action and drama. The trailer opens with Rashmika Mandanna praying to God in hope of finding a cute, sweet and handsome boy. Cut to next shot, Mahesh is introduced and he’s seen running to catch a train and he notices Rashmika is following him.

Watch trailer here:

The next 45-90 seconds of the trailer is centered on Rashmika’s efforts to make Mahesh fall for her. Her family also joins hands with her in the mission and the subsequent scenes pave way to some comedy.

Much later in the trailer, the focus shifts on Prakash Raj, who plays the antagonist and he says he can turn his wrongs into rights by sheer power. He locks horns with veteran actor Vijayashanti, who is rumoured to be playing a professor.

Going by the trailer, it looks like Mahesh Babu plays Vijayashanti’s son and when he learns about Prakash Raj, he takes matter into his hands and the visuals hint at a cracker of a face-off between the two characters.

The film marks Vijayashanti’s return to acting after 13 years. Her last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru features Mahesh in the role of an army officer. It looks like a story of an army officer who comes to his hometown and takes care of some things. In the process, he establishes his character as a man who doesn’t now down to threats.

The film, which has been produced on a staggering budget, is gearing up for wide release on January 12.

