Singer Chinmayi says her credit removed from a Tamil song

Singer Chinmayi -- who had earlier said that work offers dried up after she supported the #MeToo movement -- has now claimed that her name has been removed from the credit roll of a recently released song.

On Thursday, a lyrical video of song Maya Maya from director Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam was released in Tamil and Telugu version. The Telugu song is sung by Sasha Tripathi and the Tamil version is by Chinmayi. The lyrical video in Telugu features Sasha’s name but the Tamil video has no mention of singer Chinmayi. She took to Instagram and shared the videos to prove the same. Chinmayi first noticed this when a fan tweeted and asked, “Now why the hell is @Chinmayi’s name left out from the lyrical video? This is all so bad. Jio studios being pressurized to do so?”

To which she replied, “I didn’t know until I saw your tweet. Thanks anyway. Well done JioStudios.” She then wrote on Instagram, “First want to put on record that I am grateful for the love for Maya Maya. Second I saw both the lyrical videos - both Tamil and Telugu to notice that there is no mention of the singer in Tamil in the video.”

She added, “How conspicuous can JioStudios get? And would be nice if they had mentioned the lead actor Aparna as well as mentioned by Karthik Srinivas’ Milliblog in Twitter. The video features her as the lead. I guess this was Jiostudios way of showing me middle finger.Thank you and duly acknowledged.”

Chinmayi had shared her story about lyricist Vairamuthu and supported women who accused veteran actor Radha Ravi, for which she was trolled on social media. Recently, she was expelled from the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union ostensibly for ‘non-payment of subscription fees’, which the singer denied.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 15:48 IST