Tamannaah might star in Chiranjeevi’s period film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy might have a new member joining the sets soon. According to the buzz in the industry, Tamannaah might be joining Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and the other stars very soon. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

While neither the makers nor Tamannaah has confirmed these reports, sources from the film’s unit have confirmed the news. Last seen in S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, this could be Tamannaah’s next big Telugu outing as Kalyan Ram’s Naa Nuvve is comparatively a smaller film.

After a short break, the team resumed shooting recently. Amitabh Bachchan also shared his look from the film on his Twitter page.

The film went on the floors towards the end of last year and the team shot a major action sequence in the supervision of international stunt choreographer Lee Whittaker. The latest schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features ensemble cast also including Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Nayanthara, who was not part of the film’s first schedule, has finally commenced shooting for the film. Apparently, she had set aside dates for Ajith’s Viswasam this month and since the film’s shoot has been stalled due to the ongoing strike between TFPC and Digital Service Providers in Tamil Nadu, she is said to have used those dates for Chiranjeevi starrer. The film is being produced by Ram Charan on a lavish budget of Rs. 150 crore.

