Tamannaah shares pics with Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata, daughter Sitara and Sarileru Neekevvaru team, see pics

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:02 IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia spent Sunday night in company of her friends from the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad and couldn’t have been happier. She shared a bunch of pictures as well. It was a party hosted by actor Mahesh Babu and his wife,actor Namrata Shirodkar.

Sharing the first of the three pictures, she wrote: “You guys are such warm hosts, had such a wonderful evening” while thanking Mahesh and Namrata. Also seen in the picture are a number of actors, who also star in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru including actors Rashmika Mandanna, 90s superstar Vijayashanti and director Anil Ravipudi.

In another picture, Namrata, Tamannaah, Vijayashanti and Rashmika pose for a ladies’ only shot. Tamannaah also posed with Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and Vamsi Paidipally’s daughter Aadhya and wrote: “#girlssquadgoals We are made of sugar , spice and everything nice, love you two my cuties #sitara #aadhya @namratashirodkar @urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi.”

Earlier in the evening, the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru was launched online. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Mahesh Babu as an army officer. With the film Vijayashanti is making a comeback to films after a gap of 13 years. Welcoming her to the sets of the film, director Anil had tweeted about it last year and written: “After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets. The film’s first look, a short video, was unveiled in August last year.

Just a couple of days back, director Anil was blessed with a baby girl. Mahesh had taken to January 5. He had written: “It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! Congratulations to the proud parents...Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother.”

