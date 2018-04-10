Tamannaah to team up with Venkatesh in Anil Ravipudi’s F2

Actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej have joined hands for upcoming Telugu action-comedy F2 - Fun and Frustration. After signing Mehreen Pirzada as Varun Tej’s pair, it has now been confirmed that Tamannaah Bhatia has been finalised to play Venkatesh’s love interest in the film.

“Tamannaah is yet to officially sign on the dotted line because the makers are negotiating her remuneration. However, she has given her nod after she heard the narration,” a source told Hindustan Times. Tamannaah is expected to be relieved of all her commitments by June and will join the sets of this project by July.

To be directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is slated to go on the floors from July onwards and will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. Talking about the film, Varun wrote on Twitter last month, “This is something I’ve been really excited for! Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu, @AnilRavipudi & Dil Raju garu! Fun & Frustration!” He also tweeted a poster which had F2 written on it.

This is something I've been really excited for!

Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi &

Dil raju garu!

Fun & Frustration!😉😥#F2 #V2 pic.twitter.com/TC22brExbR — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 25, 2018

With three blockbusters to his credit so far, all eyes will be on Anil Ravipudi. Varun Tej, who will next be seen in a space film with The Ghazi Attack director Sankalp Reddy, is teaming with producer Dil Raju for the second time. Earlier, the duo worked in last year’s Fidaa, which was a blockbuster. This will be the first time Varun and Venkatesh will be coming together for a project and this looks like a very healthy trend.

