Varun Tej and Venkatesh come together for Anil Ravipudi directorial titled F2

After the success of Tholi Prema, actor Varun Tej is on a career high and is signing multiple films. The actor on Sunday announced that he will soon be working in a film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. It will also star Daggubati Venkatesh.

Talking about it, he wrote on Twitter, “This is something I’ve been really excited for! Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi & Dil raju garu! Fun & Frustration!”

The film is titled Fun and Frustration. He also tweeted a poster which had F2 written on it.

The title logo was revealed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, who tweeted, “Happy to announce our next production. A multi starrer with Victory Venkatesh garu and @IAmVarunTej. A super fun ride directed by @AnilRavipudi. The title logo of #F2 - #FunAndFrustration. #F2TitleLogo.”

Though it is yet to be confirmed, F2 looks to be a comedy.

The female lead of the film is yet to be finalised, but the buzz is that actor Mehreen Pirzada might come on board. Varun Tej is teaming with producer Dil Raju for the third consecutive time. Earlier, the duo have worked in Fidaa, which was a blockbuster. They followed it up with Tholi Prema, which also performed extremely well.

Will they be able to repeat the magic with their upcoming project? Only time will tell.

The project was announced on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami by the team. Buzz in the industry suggests that the work on the film will begin in July.

