Varun Dhawan wanted Armaan Malik to sing ‘Theher ja’: October composer Abhishek Arora

Varun Dhawan was the one who suggested Armaan Malik’s name for the song Theher Ja in his upcoming film October.

regional movies Updated: Mar 24, 2018 20:35 IST
Abhishek Arora, who has composed the song “Theher ja” for the film “October”, says its lead actor Varun Dhawan had suggested that Armaan Malik sing the romantic track. “It is a romantic song and has a very nice melody. Armaan has sung it beautifully. After making the draft of the song, when (director) Shoojit Sircar and Varun heard it, Varun only suggested Armaan’s name. He wanted Armaan to sing the song,” Abhishek told IANS.

“We all agreed because Armaan has a depth in his voice that stands out. People love to hear his voice and such a soothing soulful tone was needed for ‘Theher ja”,” added the composer.

Apart from doing jingles, Arora had earlier worked with Sircar on Vicky Donor and Running Shaadi.“I have been working with Shoojit da for the last eight years. I have composed around 500 jingles for him. Working on jingles has given me a huge opportunity to explore different genres because there are thousands of ad films happening every day and each needs a different style of music,” said Arora.

“In one I am composing a soft number, and in another, I need to do a ‘folkish’ tune. Another, could be a rock number, so doing jingles is a great platform for me to show my versatility,” he added. Among other projects, he composed the song “Dil jaane na”, sung by Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan, for the film Dil Juunglee. “These days different composers work on one album, so at times things go unnoticed,” he said.

