Vignesh Shivan celebrates birthday with girlfriend Nayanthara and friends. See pics

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:39 IST

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Tuesday celebrated his birthday at a party which was hosted by his girlfriend Nayanthara and attended by their close friends. Vignesh, known for helming films such as Poda Podi and Thaana Serntha Kootam, turned 34 on Wednesday

Pictures from the birthday bash, which was attended by Bigil director Atlee and his wife Priya among others, have been released online. Other guests at the party included composer Anirudh Ravichander and actor-model Arthi Venkatesh.

On the career front, Vignesh has just completed shooting for upcoming Tamil web series for Netflix. Tipped to be an anthology drama on honour killing, the series will also feature segments directed by Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara.

In the portion directed by Vignesh, actors Anjali and Kalki Koechlin have essayed pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Vignesh is all set to commence work on his next project with Sivakarthikeyan. Pre-production for this yet-untitled project has been going on for months now. Apparently, Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna are said to have been signed as the leads.

Last month, rumours surfaced that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached with the offer to play the lead in this project. The makers are yet to make an official announcement but sources have already confirmed that Rashmika is most likely to come on board. She had recently signed her maiden Tamil film opposite Karthi under the direction of Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

If everything goes as planned, Sivakarthikeyan’s film with Vignesh will go on the floors from October or November.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 15:39 IST