Vignesh Shivn, Anirudh Ravichander, Sivakarthikeyan bond during a holiday in Amsterdam, see pic

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:58 IST

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn, actor Sivakarthikeyan and composer Anirudh Ravichander along with a large group of friends recently went on a European holiday for an extended party to celebrate Anirudh’s birthday. Pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media.

Vignesh took to Instagram to post a picture and say how they all gathered to celebrate Anirudh’s last birthday before he enters the ’30s. Anirudh turned 29 on October 16.

The rest of the group includes composer Vivek Siva, choreographer Sathish, singers Inno Genga, Arjun Chandy and director Nelson were among the few who were holidaying in Amsterdam.

Anirudh has worked with Vignesh in films such as Naanum Rowdydhaan and Thaana Serntha Kootam. With Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh has worked in Ethir Neechal, Remo and Velaikkaran.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Anirudh will join hands with Vignesh Shivn for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil project with Sivakarthikeyan. The long-delayed film will finally take off next year.

Anirudh has a busy lineup of projects up his sleeve. Some of his upcoming projects are Darbar, Indian 2 and Thalapathy 64.

Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, currently has three projects in his kitty. Basking in the mega success of his latest release Namma Veetu Pillai, he currently awaits the release of upcoming action film Hero, directed by PS Mithran.

He also has a yet-untitled science-fiction comedy project with director Ravikumar. Announced over a year ago, the project so far has been shot in bits and pieces. In a recent media interaction, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he will soon resume shoot of Ravikumar’s project and forego his remuneration.

“The shoot has been delayed for some unavoidable reasons. I also got busy with my other commitments and couldn’t focus completely on this project. We still have about 25-30 days of shoot left. I’ve assured Ravi that I’ll complete shooting for the project very reason. I’ve also decided to forego my salary for the sake of the project,” Sivakarthikeyan said.

It is rumoured that the film will feature a sub-plot about alien invasion.

