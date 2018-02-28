Vivek Oberoi starts shooting for Ram Charan – Boyapati Srinu film

We had already reported that Vivek Oberoi, last seen in south in Ajith’s Vivegam, has landed a pivotal role in Ram Charan – Boyapati Srinu’s untitledTelugu project. Apparently, Vivek has already commenced shooting for the project and the team recently shot his entry scene in Vijayawada. Boyapati was impressed with Vivek’s performances in films such as Company and Rakht Charitra and roped him in to play the antagonist.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actor recently shot his introduction scene with a crowd of 2000 junior artistes. “There were people running helter-skelter, some being crushed under the wheels of 20-25 cars racing around and clouds of the dust flying around as Vivek appears on screen. It was a great entry,” a source was quoted saying.

This project will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya and will have music by SS Thaman. Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, has been finalised as the leading lady. It has also been confirmed that Ramya Krishnan, last seen in Suriya’s Thaana Serntha Kootam, will essay a pivotal role in the movie. Busy wrapping up Rangasthalam, Ram Charan is expected to join the sets of this project from March 8 when the makers will begin filming the third schedule.

