Sahil Sultan inspires people to opt for a fit lifestyle through his YouTube channel

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:17 IST

A very few 30-year-olds can boast of the kind of success that Sahil Sultan has garnered for himself through his social media presence. This fitness model-cum-Youtuber has earned a name teaching his online followers how to stay fit in wake of adversities. As a result, he has become a top-notch social media influencer at an early age.

His other claim to fame is the several fitness titles and contests that he has won and participated in throughout the world. His YouTube channel, ‘Sahil Sultan,’ is meant to inspire and encourage people towards a fitter life.

Sahil usually describes himself as a man “from a small town in India, who came to Mumbai 20 years back with no money, no family or friends.” One of his handicaps, he felt at that time, was that he did not know English either. However, what he had “was a dream, to do something, to become somebody.”

When he first came to Mumbai, at the tender age of 15 years, he started working as domestic help. The only positive thing about that struggling time was that his employers gave him an additional job of taking care of 2 more gyms. A young boy needed no better inspiration for himself. Perhaps his school experience of sports came in handy to push him towards fitness.

His struggle, obviously, was not easy and he had to struggle for everything, from fingind a place to stay to missing his family and to going for awkward meetings with unknown people. However, perseverance is the key for Sahil as, with the passage of time, he ‘learnt to cook for myself, to earn enough money to send back to my family, to speak better English, to enjoy reading a book and to find happiness in small things.”

Truly inspirational, isn’t it?

Today, with new friends, who have formed a family for him in Mumbai, Sahil has also learnt about love and heartbreak. But most importantly, he has learnt that ‘it is important to look good, to feel good’ and, thus, he found out about his love for bodybuilding and fitness.

He has worked with dedication towards achieving his fitness goals and has kept training punctually to stay fit with every passing day.

His Instagram handle, sahilsultanofficial, has more than 200k followers, who are impressed with his commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

As for his philosophy for life, Sahil says, “There is no such thing as a hopeless situation. Every single circumstance of your life can change.” He attributes his success in life to “perseverance, determination, and deep faith in life’s good.”

This man is sure meant for greater things in life!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.