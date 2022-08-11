2,300 years old secret Chinese formula of making metal decoded: Study

In an astounding discovery, a nearly 2,300-year-old Chinese text hiding secret formulas to make metal has now been decoded by the researchers. The text from 300 BC is known as the 'Kaogong ji' and contained six chemical formulas to make certain kinds of metals.

All formulas mention two key components by name - Jin and Xi. Some researchers said these 'don’t exist anymore' while others speculated these to be copper and tin.

Now, however, a study by the Cambridge University Press believes Jin and Xi could refer to pre-made alloys used in the production of early Chinese bronze.

Alloys are made by mixing different metals together and although they have not determined the exact combination, the researchers are confident Jin and Xi refer to such blends.

About the 'Kaogong ji'

The 'Kaogong ji' text is part of the book 'The Rites of Zhou', which is said to be written by the famous historian Liu Xin. The formulas have attracted considerable scholarly attention, though they are yet to be fully understood.

It is believed the text may have served to control bronze production in early China.

"This reading of the six recipes enables us to better capture the invisible manufacturing steps embedded in the metallurgical and circulation process, and comprehend the enormous diversity of the alloying composition of artefacts dated to the Chinese Bronze Age," researchers said in the study.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk