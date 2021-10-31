Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / 'Best space tacos': Nasa astronauts taste first chili peppers grown in space
science

'Best space tacos': Nasa astronauts taste first chili peppers grown in space

Astronaut Megan McArthur tweeted she made the best space tacos on Friday with peppers grown in the International Space Station.
The taco is made of chili pepper grown in space. 
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:13 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Nasa astronauts aboard the International Space Station have finally tasted the first chili peppers that they have been growing in space for the last four months. This plant experiment has been one of the most complex to date, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said earlier.

On Nasa astronaut Meghan McArthur's social media account, the photos of the first space-grown green chili pepper were posted. "After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the date) Finally, I made my best space tacos yer: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and HATCH CHILE," it was posted.

 

RELATED STORIES

Nasa earlier said the experiment is aimed at exploring ways to sustain explorers for missions to destinations beyond low-Earth orbit including Mars, missions that may last for months or even years and have limited opportunities for resupply missions.

"Feeding crews on the Moon, and especially Mars, will be a logistical challenge. While crews will still rely on packaged foods from Earth, part of the challenge is that sending supplies beyond low-Earth orbit requires more propellant and longer delivery times, particularly to Mars. Packaged foods stored for long periods results in degradation of the food quality, which reduces the amount of key nutrients like Vitamin C and Vitamin K," Nasa said earlier. Since 2015, astronauts have grown and eaten 10 different crops on the space stations, it said.

Peppers were chosen for growing as they contain several key nutrients and are good source of Vitamin C. "Peppers are self-pollinating, making fruit easy to grow as it only requires agitating the plants. Plus, peppers add tasty variety to crew diets," it said.

How were the peppers grown? A team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center sanitized and planted 48 pepper seeds in a device called a science carrier that contains baked clay for roots to grow in and a controlled release fertilizer specially formulated for peppers, Nasa said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa international space station chili pepper
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NASA, SpaceX delay sending 4 astronauts to ISS due to bad weather

Brazil scientists test frozen jaguar semen to help species

Geomagnetic storm to hit Earth today. Here’s how you can be affected

First planet beyond our galaxy discovered. It's 28 million light-years away
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP