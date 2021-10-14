Home / Science / China launches its first solar exploration satellite aboard Long March-2D rocket
science

China launches its first solar exploration satellite aboard Long March-2D rocket

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.
China sends its first solar exploration satellite.(Representational image)
China sends its first solar exploration satellite.(Representational image)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Beijing

China on Thursday sent its first solar exploration satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province.

The satellite was launched aboard a Long March-2D rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully.

Ten small satellites including an orbital atmospheric density detection experimental satellite and a commercial meteorological detection constellation experimental satellite were also sent into space using the same carrier rocket, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 391st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out