IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

China's Mars probe sends back video of Red Planet

The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:52 AM IST

China's space agency released video footage from its spacecraft circling Mars on Friday, two days after it successfully entered the planet's orbit in Beijing's latest ambitious space mission.

In the video, published by state broadcaster CCTV, the surface of the planet is seen coming into view out of a pitch black sky against the outside of the Tianwen-1, which entered the orbit of the Red Planet on Wednesday.

White craters are visible on the planet's surface, which fades from white to black through the video as the probe flies over the course of one Martian day, said official news agency Xinhua.

The five-tonne Tianwen-1 -- which translates as "Questions to Heaven" -- includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a solar-powered rover and launched from southern China last July.

It is the latest step in Beijing's space programme, which aims to establish a crewed space station by 2022 and eventually put an astronaut on the moon, and has opened up a new, extraterrestrial arena for US-China competition.

Tianwen-1 launched around the same time as a rival US mission, and is expected to touch down on the surface of the planet in May.

Its success comes the same week as the United Arab Emirates' "Hope" probe also successfully entered Mars' orbit -- making history as the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

Chinese scientists hope to land a 240-kilogram (530-pound) rover in May in Utopia, a massive impact basin on Mars. Its orbiter will last for a Martian year.

For the three-month study of the planet's soil and atmosphere, the mission will take photos, chart maps and look for signs of past life.

The probe has already sent back its first image of Mars -- a black-and-white photo that showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.

Mars has proved to be a challenging target, with most missions since 1960, sent by Russia, Europe, Japan and India, ending in failure.

NASA's Perseverance, which is set to touch down on the Red Planet on February 18, will become the fifth rover to complete the voyage since 1997 -- and all so far have been American.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china mars probe nasa
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

United Arab Emirates publishes first photo from Mars probe

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
Nasa has chosen Jezero Crater, a geologically rich terrain, as the landing site for its Mars 2020 rover mission.(Twitter / @NASA)
science

Jezero Crater: Why Nasa chose it as landing site for Perseverance rover

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
The Perseverance rover will attempt to touch down in the most challenging terrain on Mars ever targeted by the US space agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
During the sixth phase of excavation, interrupted for a couple of months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, archaeologists had found human skeletons, precious stones, weighing measures and ringwell structures. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
science

Seventh phase of excavation begins at Keeladi archaeological site

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Artefacts obtained from the site revealed that people who lived in the region around 3,000 years ago had advanced knowledge and skills and could have been involved in trading activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.(AP)
science

‘Seven minutes of terror’: Nasa Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars explained

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Perseverance rover, built at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on July 30, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
The data collected from the flare observed will help calculation of the black hole mass, size of emission region, and mechanism of the emission from one of the oldest astronomical objects known, hence opening a door to the origin and evolution of the Universe, it added. (Representative Image)(Sanket Wankhade / HT Photo)
science

Indian astronomers detect huge optical flare from super massive black hole

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Blazars or feeding super massive black holes in the heart of distant galaxies receive a lot of attention from the astronomical community because of their complicated emission mechanism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
The Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo was scheduled to take off for the first time from New Mexico’s Spaceport America. (Reuters)
world news

Virgin Galactic delays test flight of SpaceShipTwo scheduled today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The test flight was to be crewed by two pilots with the opportunity to fly throughout February contingent on good weather and technical readiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
Lindgren and Hines along with international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long stay.(Nasa)
world news

Meet Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, selected for Nasa's SpaceX Crew-4 mission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Additional crew members for the project will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by Nasa's international partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
Representational image. (via REUTERS)
science

Isro tests satellites developed by private sector for the first time

By Anonna Dutt and Arun Dev
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
This is a first for the space agency, which so far has only taken help in manufacturing and fabrication of various parts of satellites and rockets from the Indian industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
In order to engineer advanced forms of defence against malaria transmission, including targeted CRISPR and gene drive-based strategies, scientists require intricate knowledge of the genomes of vector mosquitoes.(Unsplash)
science

Scientists map detailed genome of malaria mosquito vector

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Scientists have unveiled the detailed genome of the malaria mosquito vector, revealing thousands of new genes vital for the development of genetic control strategies of disease transmission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
A view of the planet Mars is captured by China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe from a distance of 2.2 million kilometres.(AP)
science

Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 enters Mars' orbit, joining UAE's Hope probe

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:24 PM IST
The arrival of Tianwen-1 after a journey of seven months and nearly 475 million kilometres is part of an unusual burst of activity at Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros(iStockphoto. Representative image)
The total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 million US dollars and 189 million Euros(iStockphoto. Representative image)
science

India launched 328 satellites from 33 different countries till date: Centre

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:24 PM IST
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Space has been involved in launching satellites of foreign countries since long.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. (HT Photo )
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. (HT Photo )
science

Genome bank to safeguard superior quality poultry from diseases like bird flu

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Once set up, the genome bank will be one of a kind for poultry birds in the country, claimed an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles drive on Paris ring during a pollution spike. (AP File Photo)
Vehicles drive on Paris ring during a pollution spike. (AP File Photo)
science

Bolder climate action could save millions of lives each year by 2040

Reuters, Toronto
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The new research highlighted how the potential health benefits of climate action could give added impetus to countries to submit more ambitious national climate plans ahead of COP26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first Arab interplanetary mission is expected to reach Mars' orbit on February 9, 2021, in what is considered the most critical part of the journey.(AFP)
The first Arab interplanetary mission is expected to reach Mars' orbit on February 9, 2021, in what is considered the most critical part of the journey.(AFP)
science

UAE’s Hope to enter most critical phase of Mars mission: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The UAE, China, and the United States launched their Mars probe in July 2020 but Hope will be the first of the trio to enter the orbit of the Red planet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The illustration provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre depicts the United Arab Emirates' Hope Mars probe.(AP)
The illustration provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre depicts the United Arab Emirates' Hope Mars probe.(AP)
science

Arab spacecraft closes in on Mars on historic flight

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:40 PM IST
A combination orbiter and lander from China is close behind, scheduled to reach the planet on Wednesday. It will circle Mars until the rover separates and attempts to land on the surface in May to look for signs of ancient life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP