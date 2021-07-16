Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / Did Richard Branson really fly into space? Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in
science

Did Richard Branson really fly into space? Neil deGrasse Tyson weighs in

Richard Branson went into space aboard his rocket ship on July 11 along with five crewmates beating out his rival Jeff Bezos.
Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Neil deGrasse Tyson said that neither Richard Branson nor Jeff Bezos has actually been put into orbit. (AP Photo)

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has expressed doubts about whether billionaire Richard Branson really flew into space and posed several questions over its technicality. “First of all, it was suborbital. Nasa did it 60 years ago with Alan Shepard, took off from Cape Canaveral and landed in the ocean,” deGrasse Tyson said in an interview with CNN. "If you don't go fast enough to reach orbit you will fall and return to Earth," he added.

According to CNN, Neil deGrasse Tyson said that neither Richard Branson nor Jeff Bezos has actually been put into orbit. “So, did you get high enough? Did you go into orbit? Did you actually go anywhere? Did you go to the Moon, to Mars or beyond?" he said.

Also read | Branson, Bezos and the frontiers of outer space

The astrophysicist explained the orbit of the International Space Station and that of a spacecraft orbit would be 1cm from the scale model and the moon would be more than 10 metres away. However, the border that Richard Branson reached is less than 2 millimetres from the surface, he said.

“It's okay if you want to call it 'space,' because average humans haven't gotten there before and it's a first for you. That's why it takes eight minutes to get into orbit and three days to reach the moon," he told CNN. ". That is actually space travel. So I don't see it as 'oh, let's go into space'. No. What you are going to have is a nice view of the Earth," he added.

“I don't even know if you are going to see the curvature. I did some calculations and I think not. If you are 2 millimetres from the surface of this globe, you don't have the full perspective. It is a visual effect that you get from 50 miles up (nearly 80 km). So have fun," said deGrasse.

Also read | 18-year-old to join Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin's 1st human spaceflight

However, he said he was "delighted that this is a new tourist attraction." "I have no problem or doubt with celebrating this fact. It should have happened decades ago, it didn't take 60 years for a private company to end up doing what Nasa did in 1961," he added.

DeGrasse Tyson also said Elon Musk's space project and his aerospace company has more merit. "The concept of SpaceX is 'we want to send people to places', it is an effort to push that limit, that frontier of exploring space," he said.

Seventy-one-year-old Richard Branson went into space aboard his rocket ship on July 11 along with five crewmates beating out his rival Jeff Bezos. They reached an altitude of 53.5 miles (86 kilometres) over the New Mexico desert and then glided back to a runway landing. Branson became the first person to travel in his own spaceship, beating Jeff Bezos by nine days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
richard branson jeff bezos
TRENDING NEWS

Sachin Tendulkar posts video showcasing different looks. Which one is the best?

Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP