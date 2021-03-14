Home / Science / Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain
science

Drones capture fin whales feeding off Spain

"Of more than 132 whales observed, 10% have been seen in previous years," said Eduard Degollada, EDMAKTUB association president, who added each animal could be identified by distinctive markings on their heads.
Reuters, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The common fin whale lives in oceans around the world, including the Arctic, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean(Istock image/ Representative Image )

Drones have captured how fin whales have returned to the same part of the Spanish coast in an annual ritual to feast on krill.

The common fin whale lives in oceans around the world, including the Arctic, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. They migrate seasonally from different seas to feed and reproduce.

The graceful sea mammals, the second-largest whale species in the world growing to up to 24 metres in length, were recorded in 700 hours of film by the EDMAKTUB Association, a scientific organisation which documents the movements and behaviour of these whales.

For the past seven years, the association has documented how common fin whales come to feed up to six miles off the coast south of Barcelona and Tarragona in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia.

Some of the whales return to the same stretch of coastline to feed.

"Of more than 132 whales observed, 10% have been seen in previous years," said Eduard Degollada, EDMAKTUB association president, who added each animal could be identified by distinctive markings on their heads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites, nails landing on droneship

Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia

How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend

Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP