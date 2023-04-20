Home / Science / SpaceX's Starship, world's biggest rocket, explodes minutes after launch. Watch

SpaceX's Starship, world's biggest rocket, explodes minutes after launch. Watch

AFP | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 20, 2023 08:01 PM IST

The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight but separation failed to occur.

SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded on Thursday during the first test flight of the spacecraft designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas,(via REUTERS)
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas,(via REUTERS)

The gigantic rocket successfully blasted off at 8:33 am Central Time (1333 GMT) from Starbase, the private SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight but separation failed to occur and the rocket blew up.

"As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation," SpaceX tweeted.

elon musk spacex
