‘Pure astonishment’: Female ‘vampire’ skeleton in Poland shocks researchers

The remains of a 'female vampire' have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Poland, according to a report in the New York Post. Researchers found the remains of a woman with a sickle around her neck and a triangular padlock on her foot.

The finding was made at a village of Pień in Poland. The sickle was supposed to prevent a deceased person thought to be a vampire from returning from the dead, researchers said.

The research team was led by Professor Dariusz Polinski of the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun. The team said the remains also had a silk headdress - woven with gold or silver thread - and that the padlock and sickle are linked to 17th-century superstitions, both of which 'may have protected against the return of the deceased'.

The 'anti-vampiric' practice of placing the blade on the neck, researchers explained, was done so the head would be cut off if the deceased tried to 'get up', a USA Today report said.

The practice became common throughout Poland in the 17th century, as a response to a reported vampire epidemic. Experts are planning further research at the cemetery and a survey of the entire area.

In an interview with CBS News, Professor Polinski said the find left him speechless. "Such a discovery, especially here in Poland, is astonishing, especially now — centuries later. Pure astonishment."

