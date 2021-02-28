Historic moment: Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully launched the Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite Sunday. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51 mission carried the earth observation satellite along with 18 co-passenger satellites, including a nanosatellite from Isro, three UnitySats by an academic consortium, and a demonstration satellite by another start-up, Pixxel (incorporated as Syzygy Space Technologies).

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture has been engraved on the top panel of the spacecraft Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT), one of the co-passenger satellites from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). "This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his (PM's) Aatmanirbhar initiative and space privatisation", SKI had earlier said. The satellite also carries Bhagavad Gita in SD (secured digital) card.

The nanosatellite also carries three scientific payloads — one to study space radiation, one to study the magnetosphere, and another that will demonstrate a low-power wide-area communication network.

The Isro mission was built around sending Brazil's 637-kg Amazonia-1 satellite into space, which is the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India and is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)."This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory," an ISRO statement said

"In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud, honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil. I congratulate the Brazilian team for this achievement. The satellite is in very good health and I congratulate all for this and compliment the entire Brazilian team," ISRO) chief K Sivan said after the launch event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and called the mission historical in space cooperation."Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," he wrote on Twitter.

The lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh was the first launch of 2021.