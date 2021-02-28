IND USA
ISRO's PSLV lifts off with Brazil's Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Satish Dhawan space centre in Andhra Pradesh's Srihatikota on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
PSLV lifts off with Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites; ISRO says launch successful

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:50 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51. The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO chief K Sivan called the mission successful. "I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV C51 successfully launched the Amazonia-1 into its precise orbit today. In this mission, India and ISRO feel proud, honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed and operated by Brazil. My heartiest congratulations to them for this achievement," said Sivan.

The announcement was made after Amazonia-1 was placed into the orbit by PSLV C51.

PSLV C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with US-based launch services and mission management provider Spaceflight Inc.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science. This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

A Brazilian delegation was present at Satish Dhawan centre for the launch.

Along with Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites were also launched in the space by ISRO. These are Satish Dhawan Sat (SDSAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI) and the UNITYSat which is a the combination of three satellites, designed and built as a joint development initiative by Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, (JITsat), G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur (GHRCESat) and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore (Sri Shakthi Sat). These satellites are intended for providing Radio relay services, a statement earlier released by ISRO said.

ISRO has launched 342 satellites so far for various countries.

