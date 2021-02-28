PM Modi congratulates Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro after the successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite. "Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," he wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51. The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.