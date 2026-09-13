Kozhikode , The KSEB has decided to approach the state government seeking permission to procure additional power at higher prices to meet the rising demand amid a power shortage in the state, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said on Sunday. KSEB seeks nod to buy additional power at higher price amid Keralam power crisis

Keralam has been experiencing power outages, particularly at night, amid a sharp rise in consumption and difficulties for the Kerala State Electricity Board in procuring additional electricity from other states.

"We are currently exploring all options to procure as much power as possible from central government institutions and other states. Even if it means buying at a higher price, permission should be granted by the state," Joseph told reporters here.

He said he would write to the chief minister seeking permission to purchase additional electricity at higher prices and a similar request would be made to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

KSEB board members will also visit other states and hold discussions with electricity department officials there to explore the possibility of arranging additional power supply to Keralam, he said.

"The CM has granted permission for it. I have spoken with the KSEB Chairman regarding this, and the board members are also ready," Joseph said, adding that he would not elaborate on the proposed visits at this stage.

Asked whether solar power could be an option, he said it was worth considering.

"We have solar production, but the mechanism to store and process it for nighttime use-like Battery Energy Storage Systems-has not become effective yet. We will think about ways to encourage and bring everyone into it. They need to be given incentives," he said.

He also said the state is prepared to purchase electricity generated by consumers for nighttime supply at a higher price.

"This period has brought difficulties that compel everyone to think. A new policy is needed-a policy aimed at increasing production," he said.

The minister also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption and said the current situation required responsible use of available power.

He said former minister V M Sudheeran had drawn his attention to street lights remaining switched on during the day.

Joseph said street lighting was mostly managed by local self-government bodies and not directly by the KSEB.

He also urged people to reduce unnecessary decorative lighting at night.

"When a resource is scarce, if we understand our limits and use it carefully, there will be some change," he said.

The minister said the KSEB and state government should not be blamed for the present power shortage.

He also said the current crisis could have been avoided if the long-term power purchase agreement signed during the Oommen Chandy government had continued.

According to Joseph, the Electricity Regulatory Commission had decided to scrap the agreement, while the previous LDF government decided to challenge the decision only after six months, by which time the supplier had withdrawn from the agreement.

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