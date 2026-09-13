IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aims for revenge of 2024 final

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India will meet Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final on Sunday.

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams enter the final with strong momentum, having remained undefeated throughout the tournament. India comfortably defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in their semi-final, and they are currently chasing a record-extending 8th overall title. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka secured their spot with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over Pakistan, aiming to successfully defend the championship they won in 2024. Led by star captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu, the match promises to be a highly competitive showdown to crown the best team in Asia. This will be also be a chance for India to take revenge for their loss to the same opponents in the final of the last edition of the Women's Asia Cup in 2024. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka secured their spot with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over Pakistan, aiming to successfully defend the championship they won in 2024. Led by star captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu, the match promises to be a highly competitive showdown to crown the best team in Asia. This will be also be a chance for India to take revenge for their loss to the same opponents in the final of the last edition of the Women's Asia Cup in 2024.