How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend
- Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins during a spacewalk on Saturday also replaced an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouted ethernet cables while rearranging the space station plumbing
A pair of NASA astronauts floated out on a spacewalk Saturday to rearrange space station plumbing, careful to avoid toxic ammonia coolant still lingering in the lines.
The hose work should have been completed during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station a week ago, but was put off when power upgrades took longer than expected.
Eager to get the station improvements done before the astronauts head home this spring, Mission Control ordered up the bonus spacewalk for Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins. They teamed up for back-to-back spacewalks 1 1/2 months ago and were happy to chalk up another.
“You guys have fun out there and be safe,” Mission Control radioed as the spacewalk finally got underway, almost an hour late.
Before going out, the astronauts had to replace the communication caps beneath their helmets in order to hear properly. “I’ve got you loud and clear,” Hopkins said once the new cap was on his head.
Glover and Hopkins — who launched last November on SpaceX — had to vent a pair of ammonia jumper cables that were added years ago following a leak in the space station's external cooling system.
NASA cautioned the astronauts to use “extra vigilance” to prevent ammonia from getting on their spacesuits and tracking it back inside. The spacewalkers had long tools to vent the hoses and were advised to stay clear of the nozzles.
Glover and Hopkins had to move one of the hoses to a more central location near the NASA hatch, in case it's needed on the opposite end of the station.
Saturday’s other odd jobs included: replacing an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouting ethernet cables, tightening connections on a European experiment platform, and installing a metal ring on the hatch thermal cover.
It was the fifth spacewalk — and, barring an emergency, the last — for this US-Russian-Japanese crew of seven.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How astronauts aboard the International Space Station spent their weekend
- Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins during a spacewalk on Saturday also replaced an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouted ethernet cables while rearranging the space station plumbing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds 3D structure responsible for gene expression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Peak twins?': Scientists say IVF means more being born now than ever before
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows influence of graphene nanoparticles on neurons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: Nasa
- The asteroid, 2001 FO32, is estimated to be about 3,000 feet in diameter and was discovered 20 years ago, Nasa said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers use silkworm silk hoping for better treatment of muscle atrophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Origins of coronavirus pandemic could be known in few years: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on recombinant vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in mice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia, China sign MoU to build lunar space station
- A statement by the Roscosmos said that the lunar station will be designed for conducting research on the surface or orbit of the moon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteor explodes over US’ Vermont, creates a bright fireball
- According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Meteor Watch, the explosive passage of the meteor through the atmosphere released about 440 pounds (200 kilograms) of TNT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover new compound for male contraceptive pill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy
- Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox