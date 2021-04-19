Home / Science / In a first, Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter makes history with flight on Mars
science

In a first, Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter makes history with flight on Mars

In a video shared by Nasa on Twitter, engineers can be seen cheering in the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California as an image was transmitted back to Earth by the Ingenuity helicopter which showed its shadow looming over the surface of Mars during its flight.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:24 PM IST
In this image from Nasa, Nasa's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars.(AP)

America’s space agency Nasa successfully performed a successful take-off and landing on Mars of its miniature helicopter Ingenuity early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet. Nasa officials compared the event to the first flight by Wright brothers in 1903. The test flight took place at 3.30am US eastern daylight time on the floor of Martian land called Jezero Crater. The helicopter lifted up about 3 metres, hovered for 30 seconds, swiveled and then landed back on Mars, the space agency said.

In a video shared by Nasa on Twitter, engineers can be seen cheering in the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California as an image was transmitted back to Earth by the Ingenuity helicopter which showed its shadow looming over the surface of Mars during its flight.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SpaceX picked for moonwalkers, on verge of 3rd crew launch

Scientists may detect signs of extraterrestrial life in 5 to 10 years: Study

Double masking can be potent to protect people from Covid-19: Study

Trained dogs can sniff out Covid-19-positive samples with 96% accuracy: Research

Scientists believe that this could give a boost to the mission to find signs of life on the Red Planet. The helicopter which is equipped with four spindly legs and a solar panel, costs about $80 million. Marking a tribute to Wright brothers, Ingenuity has a postage-sized bit of fabric from the aircraft they designed, known as the Flyer, attached to a cable under the solar panel.

In this image from Nasa, Nasa's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars. (AP)

The space agency believes that if everything goes according to its plan, the Ingenuity helicopter could make as many as five flights in the coming weeks. Ahead of the flight, MiMi Aung, Nasa’s Ingenuity project manager, wrote in a blog on Nasa’s website that the flight is risky but the agency will make all the efforts possible to make it a success.

“Our team considers Monday’s attempted first flight like a rocket launch: We’re doing everything we can to make it a success, but we also know that we may have to scrub and try again,” Aung said in the post on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP