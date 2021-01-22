IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Science / In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
science

In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole

Godbole, who recently received the Order of Merit from France, has dedicated her life to the pure sciences, and to bringing more women into the field. Why is that so crucial? Because what you study is partly defined by who you are, she says.
READ FULL STORY
By Snehal Fernandes
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST

There’s a story Rohini M Godbole likes to tell. She believes it encapsulates perfectly the attitudes towards women in the pure sciences.

Ten years after the theoretical physicist returned to India from the US — where she completed a PhD in Physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook — a male colleague said casually, “I didn’t realise you were so serious about research.”

There was no reason to suppose I wasn’t serious, she says. “My gender had some part to play in that assumption, perhaps without him even realising it. His comment wasn’t meant as a putdown, but rather as… a positive statement. But statements such as this indicate the extent of invisible or unconscious biases.”

Godbole, 68, is speaking to Wknd from her home in Bengaluru, days after the French National Order of Merit was conferred upon her. This is one of the highest honours awarded to civilians by the French Republic, to recognise outstanding contributions to the country by people from anywhere in the world.

Godbole received it in recognition of her contribution to scientific collaboration between France and India, and for her work in promoting the visibility of women in science. That last bit is something she has worked towards through her career.

Godbole is a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. She is best known for her work with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research — also the home of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world’s largest atom-smasher. There, she suggested innovative ways in which the colliders could search for the top quark, Higgs boson and other new particles. Some of them have been used for reference in experiments at the LHC. Some of this work was done with her French collaborators.

Godbole co-edited Lilavati’s Daughters, a collection of biographical essays on women scientists from India. And she’s worked with the Government of India as a member of the Standing Committee for Promoting Women in Science.

A graduate of the University of Pune, she got her MSc at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in 1974, and then finished her PhD, in 1979.

It bothers her, she says, that few women complete their PhDs, but even fewer go on to have full-fledged careers as scientists. “There is a general attitude that even if women choose science, a good idea is for the woman to have a career in teaching that can combine different roles which are traditionally that of a woman,” Godbole says, “and life can then be comfortable for everyone concerned.”

And this affects the quality and nature of the scientific research undertaken around the world. The world’s best facial recognition algorithms were developed by Caucasian men, for instance, she explains, and because they programmed them for the world as they encountered it, the algorithms have very low efficiencies when it comes to African-Americans, particularly African-American women. It was Joy Adowaa Buolamwini, a Ghanaian-American computer scientist and digital activist based at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, who discovered this flaw. Efforts to fix it continue.

“In the days of artificial intelligence, cases like this are going to be a very serious disadvantage to technologies being developed. These are indirect pointers to how inclusive participation in science can add to the quality and holistic development of science,” Godbole says. “The direction of scientific research can vary depending on who is choosing that direction. Science is a creative activity, of pondering one’s own problems. Therefore, questions that get addressed might be different depending on whether you are a man or woman, Black or White.”

Governments must step in to help, Godbole adds. Creches and return-to-work programmes that encourage a woman to return to her career in research after a break can go only so far. “What is really needed is a change in attitude, a recognition that women’s participation in science is important and science is a respectable career option for women. Just like being a doctor is very respectable for a woman. That change is not happening as fast as it should.”

Meanwhile, science and scientific research are continuing to impact our lives daily, in ways we now take for granted or don’t even see. From the internet to the science of communication, new frontiers in medicine and green hopes for the fuel needs of the future, pure science research continues quietly and invisibly to make some of the species’ most important investments in the future.

Solving problems for all of society, some of which have not even appeared on the horizon yet, is a social responsibility, Godbole says. And it can often start with a random “Why?” “What if” or “Maybe”. These were the words that led Newton to identify gravity, placed Man on the Moon, and generated vaccines for diseases that threatened the health of the species.

“Our society must realise that research in pure science without any immediate applicability is therefore essential, because that is how the biggest discoveries are made and solutions are found.”

Does Godbole have other passions? “To be honest, women in science is my passion,” she says. She does love to garden, she adds, and read and go on long walks. And she loves to travel, which she gets to do a lot of, she says, since research into particle physics hinges on global cooperation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.(Unsplash)
science

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Reuters, Germany
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:19 PM IST
German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
(HT llustration: Gajanan Nirphale)
science

In her element: Talking to theoretical physicist Rohini M Godbole

By Snehal Fernandes
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Godbole, who recently received the Order of Merit from France, has dedicated her life to the pure sciences, and to bringing more women into the field. Why is that so crucial? Because what you study is partly defined by who you are, she says.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample(REUTERS)
science

Study sheds light on role played by immune system's T-cells against coronavirus

PTI, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
In particular, they said "memory" CD8 T cells are important for protecting the body from reinfection against many viruses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.(ANI)
science

Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area can help learning words

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
A new study has found out that Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which is a non-invasive way of stimulating the brain over the Wernicke's area, may lead to new assistive neurotechnologies for the rehabilitation of people with cognitive disorders in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
Scientists know that SARS-CoV-2 binds the ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells, after which it enters the cell through a process known as endocytosis.(AFP)
science

New study explains how SARS-CoV-2 may seize human cells

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The findings also highlight that the possibilities could potentially serve as targets for new therapies for patients with Covid-19, although validation in cells and animal models is needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
science

Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Behind those dancing robots, scientists had to bust a move
READ FULL STORY
Close
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.(ANI)
science

Study reveals how efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A KAIST team's mathematical modelling has revealed that efficient brain circuitry develops spontaneously by showing that the topographic tiling of cortical maps originates from bottom-up projections from the periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it. (Representative Image)(ANI)
science

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.(AFP)
science

NASA test of mega Moon rocket engines cut short

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Despite being cut short, NASA said the test of the RS-25 engines had provided valuable information for the planned missions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
Space Launch System's hot fire test, expected to begin at 5 pm(@NASA/Twitter )
science

NASA's Boeing moon rocket set for 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule and nearly $3 billion over budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).(ANI)
science

Scientists introduce new twist to learning periodic table

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
An innovative way to learn about the elements of the periodic table has been introduced through a study led by researchers of American Chemical Society (ACS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).(ANI)
science

Scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Scientists studying the body's natural defenses against bacterial infection have identified a nutrient, taurine that helps the gut recall prior infections and kill invading bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae (Kpn).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.(ANI)
science

Artificial Intelligence to map human Intestinal Bacteria

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The faculty of health and medical sciences from the University of Copenhagen have developed a ground-breaking technique that can assist to disentangle the secrets of the human intestinal microbes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
Malaria killed more than 400,000 people across the world in 2019, according to the latest WHO figures, all but a few thousand of them in Africa. There were 229 million cases across the world, 215 million of them on the continent.(Representative image)
science

South African scientists discover new chemicals that kill malaria parasite

Reuters, Johannesburg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The World Health Organisation said in November that deaths from malaria due to disruption during the coronavirus pandemic to services designed to tackle the mosquito-borne disease will far exceed those killed by Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.(ANI)
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.(ANI)
science

Study elucidates how production of defensive toxins takes place in plants

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Scientists from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology describe how the plants produce defensive toxins without harming themselves and the exact mode of action of diterpene glycosides in wild tobacco.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP