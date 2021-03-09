Meteor explodes over US’ Vermont, creates a bright fireball
- According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Meteor Watch, the explosive passage of the meteor through the atmosphere released about 440 pounds (200 kilograms) of TNT
A brightly-lit meteor was seen streaking through the night sky in the US state of Vermont on Sunday. Vermont was not the only place to witness the meteor as multiple witnesses in New England and Canada also reported that they saw the meteor.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Meteor Watch, the explosive passage of the meteor through the atmosphere released about 440 pounds (200 kilograms) of TNT, which thereby suggests that the meteor is likely to weigh around 10 pounds (4.5kg) and could be 6 inches (15 centimetres) in diameter. When the space rock entered into the atmosphere, it was at a speed of about 42,000mph (68,000kph).
“The space rock fragmented violently, producing a pressure wave that rattled buildings and generated the sound heard by those near the trajectory. Such a pressure wave can also couple into the ground, causing minor “tremors” that can be picked up by seismic instruments in the area; the wave itself can be detected by infrasound (low frequency sound that can travel great distances) stations,” Nasa wrote on Facebook after the meteor was seen.
What was the meteor’s trajectory?
Nasa estimated that the meteor initially appeared 52 miles or 84 kilometres over Mount Mansfield State, east of Burlington, after which it travelled through the sky for 33 miles (53km) northeast, heading towards the Canadian border. The meteor eventually disappeared 33 miles (53km) over the ground at the south of Newport. Estimates by Nasa were based on witness accounts.
Why did the meteor create a loud booming sound?
As per Nasa, the meteor created a loud boom as well as a vibration after it got fractured due to the atmospheric pressure. This happened because when the meteor was speeding through the atmosphere at a very high speed, pressure built up in front of it while there was a vacuum behind it which resulted in the meteor exploding, creating the loud booming sound and then eventually getting broken into pieces and creating a meteor shower.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia, China sign MoU to build lunar space station
- A statement by the Roscosmos said that the lunar station will be designed for conducting research on the surface or orbit of the moon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteor explodes over US’ Vermont, creates a bright fireball
- According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Meteor Watch, the explosive passage of the meteor through the atmosphere released about 440 pounds (200 kilograms) of TNT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals multilayer masks most effective at preventing aerosol generation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers uncover subspecies of chimpanzees despite isolation events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover new compound for male contraceptive pill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy
- Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science should be solution-based, people-centric: Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover bioengineered hybrid muscle fiber for regenerative medicine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s image, Gita sent to space aboard PSLV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On National Science Day, here’s all about Raman Effect or Raman Scattering
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Historic moment': Isro launches 19 satellites with Bhagavad Gita, PM’s photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa's solar probe sends stunning image of Venus and its terrain
- The picture shared by Nasa of the onboard Wide-field Imager inside the Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) was originally clicked in July 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO to launch Brazilian satellite on Sunday; first in 2021
- The 637-kg Amazonia-1 will provide remote sensing data to scientists who will need the data from the satellite to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA renames Washington headquarters to honour 'hidden figures' scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox