Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Science / NASA Artemis 1 moon mission launch called off due to technical snag

NASA Artemis 1 moon mission launch called off due to technical snag

science
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 06:20 PM IST

NASA Artemis 1 mission teams also are assessing what appears to be a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the flanges on the core stage. The flanges are connection joints that function like a seam on a shirt, are affixed at the top and bottom of the intertank so the two tanks can be attached to it.

The moon sets in front of the NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.(AP)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The launch of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) moon mission Artemis 1 has been called off as the team is working on an issue with an engine, the US space agency tweeted.

“Teams are in a hold in the countdown at T-40 minutes while engineers continue to assess an issue conditioning engine 3, one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the Space Launch System rocket’s core stage. Engineers are looking at options to gather as much data as possible,” the official NASA blog said.

Launch controllers condition the engines by increasing pressure on the core stage tanks to bleed some of the cryogenic propellant to the engines to get them to the proper temperature range to start them. Engine 3 is not properly being conditioned through the bleed process, and engineers are troubleshooting.

Teams also are assessing what appears to be a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the flanges on the core stage. The flanges are connection joints that function like a seam on a shirt, are affixed at the top and bottom of the intertank so the two tanks can be attached to it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP