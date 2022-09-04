NASA rules out new Artemis launch in coming days
NASA announced Saturday that a third attempt to launch its new lunar rocket would not occur in the coming days, after a fuel leak caused a second launch attempt to be halted.
The current launch period for the Artemis 1 mission "ends on Tuesday. We will not be launching in this launch period," said Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development at NASA.
